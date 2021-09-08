Donegal farmer announced as 2021 Farming For Nature ambassador

Cathal Mooney of Heatherhill Farm in Donegal has been chosen as a Farming for Nature Ambassador for 2021.

He is one of seven Ambassadors chosen for the 2021 Farming for Nature public vote awards. Donegal people are encouraged to get behind Mr Mooney in the public vote at www.farmingfornature.ie where videos of each of the ambassadors’ work can be seen.

Mr Mooney of Heather Hill Farm is a regenerative farmer located in Ardara. He takes a holistic approach to farming, focusing on ecological, social and economic goals.

Heather Hill Farm produces pasture raised turkey, pasture raised chicken, pasture raised eggs, wildflower honey and grass-fed lamb.

They operate a Holistic Planned Grazing system, meaning their animals are moved to fresh pasture every day. Not only does this benefit the animals, but it helps build soil fertility and create habitats.

They have implemented a Silvopasture system where fruit trees, nut trees and berry bushes have been planted throughout their grassland. This increases biodiversity and contributes to healthy soil. Common visitors to the farm include red squirrel and red deer.

This year they are planning to build a pond on the farm to create a water habitat.

Mr Mooney is also passionate about education. He believes strongly in building personal relationships with his customers and educating them on where their food comes from and how it is produced.

He frequently runs farm tours/open days, giving customers and farmers the opportunity to see first-hand the regenerative farming practices he is carrying out.

“Our goal is to produce local food for the community,” he said.

“We want our customers to become our friends and come to the farm to see how their food is produced.”

Working in ways that mimic nature, building healthy soil, selling direct to customers and providing education around regenerative agriculture is central to what they do at Heather Hill Farm.

“We aim to produce quality grass fed produce that improves the soil, adds value to our community and sustains the farm into the future,” said Mr Mooney.

Now in its fourth year, Farming For Nature was set up with an aim to source, share and celebrate the stories of farmers across Ireland who manage their land in a way that sustains nature, while providing a livelihood for their family.

This year’s ambassadors come from right across Ireland and include beef, poultry, forestry and tillage farmers who manage a wide range of very valuable habitats including species-rich grasslands and heaths, wetlands, woodlands and hedgerows.

Dr Brendan Dunford of the Burren Programme, founder and committed volunteer with Farming for Nature said: “This year’s farming for nature ambassadors are, like their predecessors, just so engaging and inspirational.

“They provide a powerful and timely testimony as to how farming and nature can, and must, work in harmony - and that simple actions can make a big difference.

“These farmers deserve our respect, gratitude and support: they embody all that’s great about rural Ireland and they offer great hope at a time of climate and biodiversity crises."

The deadline for voting is Friday, October 22.