Crown Estates claim Lough Foyle - Assembly research paper

“High level discussions” are currently taking place regarding the competing claims of Ireland and Britain to Lough Foyle, the Inish Times can exclusively reveal.

The ongoing discussions came to light following the recent publication of a Northern Ireland Assembly research paper: “Lough Foyle – opportunities and challenges for cross-border marine management”.

In a statement to Donegal Live, a spokesperson for the Loughs' Agency said it was currently in the process of appraising the research paper.

The Loughs' Agency is one of the cross-border bodies set up in 1998 under the Good Friday Agreement. Its remit is the effective conservation, management, promotion and development of the fisheries and marine resources of the Foyle and Carlingford areas.

In relation to one of the research paper's key points, that 'agreement between the UK, Republic of Ireland and The Crown Estate is needed to commence a management agreement' the Loughs' Agency spokesperson added: “There are high level discussions currently taking place which relate to jurisdictional issues before legislation can be brought forward to regularise oyster farming.

“The Agency is not involved in these discussions but hopes that it will lead to the issue of unlicensed oyster farms being addressed.”

Compiled by Daryl Hughes, the Assembly research paper discussed potential issues regarding the marine management of Lough Foyle. It described the lough's historic background, governance arrangements and wider policy context, as well as the opportunities for fisheries activities.

The paper also explained how unregulated activities threatened the marine environment, considered current risks to Lough Foyle's environment and economy, discussed the role of the Loughs' Agency and explained the calls for stronger governance arrangements.



Outlining the current governance arrangements of Lough Foyle, the research paper listed the key institutional stakeholders and their interests in the Lough Foyle area.

In terms of Britain, it said, The Crown Estate claims Lough Foyle as property; the Foreign and Commonwealth Office claims Lough Foyle as territory; the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs sponsors the Loughs' Agency and is responsible for fisheries-related issues; and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspects shellfish food safety.

In terms of Ireland, the research paper said, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade claims Lough Foyle as territory; the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is responsible for seafood and aquaculture; the Food Safety Authority Ireland (FSAI) is responsible for overseeing food safety; the Sea Fisheries Protection Agency is responsible for conserving fisheries Licenses and inspects seafood on behalf of FSAI.

In reference to the Assembly research paper, a spokesperson for The Crown Estate told Inish Times: “The location of the boundary between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland through Loughs Carlingford and Foyle remains an issue for the UK and Republic of Ireland governments.

“In this context, The Crown Estate continues to work with relevant stakeholders, including the Loughs Agency to help inform discussions around this issue and any local management arrangements.”

The Crown Estate is a collection of lands and holdings within the United Kingdom which belong to the British monarch.

At the time of going to press, in spite of requests to their respective press offices, Donegal Live had not received a response to its enquiry on the Assembly research paper, from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

