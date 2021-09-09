Search

09/09/2021

Majority of TDs in mica-affected constituencies back 100% Redress

Coalition TDs down Western Spine backing 100% Mica Redress

Majority of TDs in mica-affected constituencies back 100% Redress

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The majority of Coalition TDs representing constituencies in the West of Ireland known to be affected by defective mica / pyrite blocks, have publicly confirmed their support for 100% Redress. 

The information was contained in a poll published by the Mica Action Group, which is "seeking to secure a full government funded, administered and implemented redress scheme for all owners of dwellings in County Donegal whose houses are affected by structural cracking caused by defective building materials".

On September 1, the Mica Action Group wrote to 15 ‘in power’ TDs in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary asking for a public declaration of their support for a 100% Redress Scheme for affected homeowners.

The responses received by the group are being published daily on social media, as part of the ongoing campaign. 

As of this afternoon (September 9, 2021), 11 of the 15 TDs had responded positively, saying they were in favour of 100% Mica Redress.

On June 15, 2021, thousands of mica-affected homeowners from the West of Ireland took to the streets of Dublin to protest against the current Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, better known as the Mica Redress Scheme, which, fell short of requirements to remediate their crumbling homes.

In theory the Scheme should meet 90% of costs, but, in reality, many homeowners are finding that, due to the exclusion of associated costs, building materials inflation and financial caps, they are left with an unmanageable financial burden, with bills of €100k or more not uncommon.

In addition, certain homeowners, such as those who are retired, on lower incomes or experiencing illness are finding it an impossible task to raise the 10% contribution, which still amounts to thousands of euros.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Michael Doherty PRO for the Mica Action Group said: "September is the final month of talks that were put in place by the Government on the back of the Dublin protest.

"I have been speaking to many TDs one to one, to give them a good understanding of the complexities of the scheme and why 100% Redress is an essential cornerstone of making the scheme fit for purpose.

"Those affected are at their wit’s end. People are living with huge issues regarding the safe habitation of their home and unsustainable financial burdens, on top of years of ongoing mental strain and disruption to their lives.

"Successive Governments failed to ensure the construction industry was properly regulated and their role is central to the making of this crisis. It is time for Government to acknowledge their past deficiencies and give homeowners a way out of this horror story."

In addition to the 100% Redress, campaigners’ key requirements are a State Backed Guarantee of remediation work, to ensure, houses are insurable and re-saleable, plus the inclusion of currently excluded homes such as holiday and rental houses.

Mica Action Group can be contacted at: admin@micaactiongroup.com or on 0870 576687.

