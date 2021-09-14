Stings the biggest issue on our beaches this year

Of the 162 accidents and incidents recorded on the thirteen beaches with lifeguards, in the county, this season to date, with stings making up 64% of all recorded incidents.
A variety of other issues to be addressed by lifeguards included strokes, eye injuries, dislocations and other issues.
The voluntary sector worked tirelessly to pick litter, empty bins, provide beach cleans and have been recognised by Donegal County Council for their extraordinary contribution to maintaining the county coastline.
A report reads: "They are too numerous to mention but are the constant service providers at local level, on the ground, and often go unnoticed. Without their selfless support, our county would not be as attractive for tourists or for those who live here."
