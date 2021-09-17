BREAKING: Donegal family representatives present Final Defective Blocks Working Group position

Donegal family representatives present Final Defective Blocks Working Group position
The representatives of the Donegal families on the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme have presented their Final Defective Blocks Working Group Position.
The document, which was presented at this morning's meeting of the Working Group, can be read here.
The Working Group was established by Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien, following the mica redress rally in Dublin on June 15.
Updates to follow
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.