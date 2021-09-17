Search

17/09/2021

BREAKING: Donegal family representatives present Final Defective Blocks Working Group position

'It is important to remember, we are all affected homeowners and our homes are collapsing around us'

Donegal family representatives present Final Defective Blocks Working Group position

Donegal family representatives present Final Defective Blocks Working Group position

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The representatives of the Donegal families on the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme have presented their Final Defective Blocks Working Group Position.

The document, which was presented at this morning's meeting of the Working Group, can be read here.

The Working Group was established by Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien, following the mica redress rally in Dublin on June 15.

'How many more times do we need to talk about the same things?' - Mica Action Group

Disappointment over Government delays in Working Group Meetings

Church leaders call on Government to provide 100% redress for mica and pyrite families

'Immediate action is needed to alleviate the mica/pyrite crisis' - Church Leaders

100% Redress backed by Northern and Western Regional Assembly

'State should establish Tribunal of investigation to ascertain the origins of the Mica / Pyrite / Pyrrhotite crises ' - NWRA

Updates to follow

