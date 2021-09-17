Search

17/09/2021

Gardaí investigating ransomware attacks against Donegal companies

Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau investigating attack on one large company in the county

Gardaí issue online shopping warning ahead of Christmas rush

Donegal companies urged to give cybersecurity 'the due diligence that it requires'

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí from the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau are investigating two incidents of ransomware attacks on companies in Donegal.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, head of the bureau, said one of the attacks was on a large company in the county in recent weeks.

Speaking at a meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee, he said he could not go into the details of the incidents as the investigations are ongoing.

He said it is frustrating that some big companies do not give cybersecurity “the due diligence that it requires”.

“I would always say to these companies, treat it as an investment, not an overhead,” he said.

He said some of the big companies "are like a leaky sieve” and companies face being crippled over the failure to address cybersecurity properly. 

There is a lack of reporting of cybercrime incidents from businesses for commercial reasons as they are reluctant to admit that the data of customers may have been compromised, he said.

“They are very slow to report cybercrime,” he said.

Reporting is crucial as it allows gardaí to take samples of the software involved, he said. Such attacks put jobs and livelihoods at risk, he said.

Detective chief superintendent Cleary said 28 gardaí in Donegal have been trained as digital first responders to deal with reports of cyberbullying and cyber scams.

He said that in the Donegal and Sligo Garda divisions, there have been 85 incidents of cybersecurity crime including 59 involving phishing scams, eight cases of email compromises, two cases of romance scams, three cases of offences against computer systems and 13 cases of child sexual abuse material.

A major campaign highlighting cybersecurity in the county by the joint policing committee is being launched next month.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media