Search

19/09/2021

Cllr welcomes completion of works on Inis Bó Finne island

Inis Bó Finne on the crest on the wave

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Island of Inis Bó Finne has really captivated the hearts and minds of locals and tourists alike in recent months. 

The island is a Wild Atlantic Way Discovery Point just 3 kilometre off the Donegal coast. It has a significant bird population and is a sanctuary for the corncrake, barnacle geese, choughs, Arctic terns and peregrine falcons.

Very few people live on the island all year but people often return to fish or holiday. The views from the island are spectacular and it has a breathtaking beach facing Tory Island.

With Boffin Ferry Donegal now operating a newdaily ferry service from Magheroarty Pier to Inishbofin Islandthe a new public convenience facility is very welcome by seasonal tourist visitors, fishermen and locals alike.

News of the public convenience was welcomed at a recent meeting of Glenties Municipal District. 

Sinn Féin Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh praised the work on the facilities on the island and said that the official opening would take place in the near future. 

"A lot of work has been done on the island recently," he said.

Donegal County Council’s (DCC) Water and Environment Section recently overseen the development of a new public convenience facility on the island. The site was agreed with the Very Rev Seán O'Gallchóir, to whom DCC is very grateful.

The project was only possible following Appropriate Assessment and approval by the National Parks and Wildlife Service owing to the sites EU Designation for its biodiversity and importance ecologically. The facility was designed to a very high standard by Mr. Sean O'Donnell of DCC’s Regeneration & Development Team. There is a unisex and fully accessible cubicles catering for users of all abilities. Construction was by McMenamin Brothers Contractorswho completed the facility to a very high standard.

Island monument unveiled on Inis Bó Finne Island recalls the names of those tragically lost at sea

Management of this public convenience will be overseen by the recently formed Island Committee. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media