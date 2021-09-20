Over three tonnes of rubbish cleared from Donegal beaches at the weekend

The Big Beach Clean took place over the weekend between September 17 and 19 and Clean Coasts were overwhelmed with the incredible support and commitment shown by communities across Ireland.

In Donegal, volunteers organised clean-ups in 25 different locations, removing approximately three tonnes of litter over the weekend.

And Clean Coasts also hosted a Big Beach Clean event at Bundoran Beach on Friday last, where nine volunteers removed an additional 75 kg of marine litter.

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action that takes place in September at the end of the bathing season. Volunteers around Ireland were asked to register their clean up event and take part in a worldwide citizen science project, as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy.

This year, a record number of over 400 clean-ups were organised by volunteers who removed 42 tonnes of litter across the country. In addition, more volunteers joined clean-ups facilitated by Clean Coasts officers in 8 different locations around Ireland.

Bundoran Clean Coasts group said: “We have regular beach cleans here, but it’s great to see regular faces and new members of the public joining us for this beach clean today and do something for the local community.”

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager, said:

“After a break in 2020 due to Covid, we were excited to host the Big Beach Clean again, but we didn’t know what to expect. This year there was a significant increase in clean-ups organised, but in a different format: we saw more people registering for clean-ups as individuals or within their household.”

Sinead continued: “This year, there was an over 5% decrease in litter found across Ireland. Overall this is an incredible improvement. The work that Irish volunteers do all year round to tackle litter and less waste dropped by more conscious beach users mean that we are heading in the right direction!”

Big Beach Clean volunteers have also taken part in an excellent worldwide citizen science project that will help shape future policies and campaigns to help protect our ocean. The project entails collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards. This will help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter and serve as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem.

Once more, volunteers were asked to join the call to action, no matter how far from the coast, thanks to the involvement of An Taisce National Spring Clean programme.

Statistics show that the number one cause of marine litter is litter dropped in towns and cities and getting involved in the Big Beach Clean has been a way for residents of non-coastal counties to help prevent litter entering our waterways tackle the problem at its source.