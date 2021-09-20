Search

20/09/2021

Narin Portnoo road (R261) closed for essential works

Road will be blocked from 12 noon today

Narin/Portnoo R261 will be closed today and tomorrow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal County Council have advised this morning that due to the essential road works, the R261 Narin/Portnoo road (between Maas junction and Clooney) will be blocked from 12noon – 6pm today September 20 and again tomorrow Tuesday September 21 from 8am until 6pm.

The exact location of the road closure will be from the N56 Mass Junction to Clooney along the R261 Narin/Portnoo road.

