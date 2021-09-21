Two men sought after burglary at apartment building

Two men entered the building by force, causing damage to doors
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information following a burglary at an apartment building in the town.
The break-in occurred on Thursday, September 16 around 11.45pm at Ard Lonan, Long Lane.
Two men entered the building by force, causing damage to doors. They caused more damage inside the building before fleeing.
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing to anyone who saw two men in the area between 11.45pm and 11.55pm, or may have dashcam footage relevant to the incident, to contact them on (074) 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
