Donegal GAA club's €10,000 lotto jackpot has been won

One lucky GAA lotto player has won €10,000
The St. Michael's GAA club weekly lotto jackpot has been standing at €10,000 for a number of months now.
But on Sunday evening, the jackpot was finally won when one lucky player managed to select the winning numbers in the weekly draw.
A big well done to Annette McCafferty, Grogagh, Creeslough who won the €10,000 jackpot.
Annette bought her ticket online. The numbers drawn were: 2,4,6,13,15,20.
This week’s jackpot will begin again at €5,000.
