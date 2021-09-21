Artist appeals for return of his boat after it disappears from local pier

A 13ft boat which was tied at the pier at Gweebarra, Gunner's Pier, has gone missing.
The boat belongs the well-known and gifted artist Johnny Boyle from Glenties.
The boat may have been taken or it may have been untied and drifted away.
However, Mr Boyle said the boat was tied up and very secure when he last left it.
Mr Boyle spent many days relaxing in his boat, he said: "I spent many great days in that boat."
If anyone has any information about the boat please contact the artist Johnny Boyle on his Facebook.
More News
Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or may have dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Buncrana gardaí on (074) 9320540
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.