New Community Recognition Awards

Do you know somebody in the county that deserves recognition for their community work?

Well, Donegal Local Development Company (DLDC) is hosting a Community Recognition Awards ceremony to acknowledge and reward the work of the community and voluntary sector.

The ‘Community Recognition Awards’ will take place in the Finn Valley Centre, Stranorlar at 7pm on Thursday November 4, where attendees will enjoy a meal, followed by the presentation of awards, music and dancing.

According to Margaret Larkin, Community Development Manager in DLDC, “The Community & Voluntary sector really came to the fore throughout the Covid 19 Pandemic and we want to take the time now to recognise and reward their valiant efforts. We are asking members of the public to join us in acknowledging and recognising this great work and vote for the groups they wish to nominate for a recognition award”.

Nominations are being requested under the following 5 categories:

Best Social Inclusion / Peer Support Campaign

Special Recognition Award – A Community Response to Covid 19

Best Community Organisation / Social Enterprise - Small

Best Community Organisation / Social Enterprise – Large

Lifetime Achievement Award – Individual Award



A judging panel will consist of representatives from our sponsor organisations and these judges will adjudicate and awards will be presented to the winners of each category on the night. Each of the organisations have sponsored a prize for one of the 5 categories above. According to Padraic Fingleton CEO of DLDC, “We have had a fantastic response to our invitation for judges with representatives from Highland Radio, Pramerica, LYIT and Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce all stepping up to join the panel. Each of the organisations were delighted to join DLDC in commending the great work of the community and voluntary sector”.

It’s time to acknowledge the work of this invaluable sector and give recognition to the Community and Voluntary Organisation that support you!



It’s simple

· Click on the link Community Recognition Awards

· Enter the details of the organisation or individual who you wish to nominate.

· Tell us about the Organisation and why you are nominating them

· Enter your contact details

You can also print a copy of the Nomination Form from the DLDC Website or at the following link https://dldc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Print-Nomination-form.docx

Print nominations can be posted to: Community Recognition Awards, Donegal Local Development CLG, 1 Millennium Court, Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92 W5OR.

Entries must be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday October 6,2021.

Click on to the DLDC website at www.dldc.org to find out more.