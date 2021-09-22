New Community Recognition Awards

Do you know somebody in the county that deserves recognition for their community work?
Well, Donegal Local Development Company (DLDC) is hosting a Community Recognition Awards ceremony to acknowledge and reward the work of the community and voluntary sector.
The ‘Community Recognition Awards’ will take place in the Finn Valley Centre, Stranorlar at 7pm on Thursday November 4, where attendees will enjoy a meal, followed by the presentation of awards, music and dancing.
According to Margaret Larkin, Community Development Manager in DLDC, “The Community & Voluntary sector really came to the fore throughout the Covid 19 Pandemic and we want to take the time now to recognise and reward their valiant efforts. We are asking members of the public to join us in acknowledging and recognising this great work and vote for the groups they wish to nominate for a recognition award”.
Nominations are being requested under the following 5 categories:
Best Social Inclusion / Peer Support Campaign
Special Recognition Award – A Community Response to Covid 19
Best Community Organisation / Social Enterprise - Small
Best Community Organisation / Social Enterprise – Large
Lifetime Achievement Award – Individual Award
A judging panel will consist of representatives from our sponsor organisations and these judges will adjudicate and awards will be presented to the winners of each category on the night. Each of the organisations have sponsored a prize for one of the 5 categories above. According to Padraic Fingleton CEO of DLDC, “We have had a fantastic response to our invitation for judges with representatives from Highland Radio, Pramerica, LYIT and Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce all stepping up to join the panel. Each of the organisations were delighted to join DLDC in commending the great work of the community and voluntary sector”.
It’s time to acknowledge the work of this invaluable sector and give recognition to the Community and Voluntary Organisation that support you!
It’s simple
· Click on the link Community Recognition Awards
· Enter the details of the organisation or individual who you wish to nominate.
· Tell us about the Organisation and why you are nominating them
· Enter your contact details
You can also print a copy of the Nomination Form from the DLDC Website or at the following link https://dldc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Print-Nomination-form.docx
Print nominations can be posted to: Community Recognition Awards, Donegal Local Development CLG, 1 Millennium Court, Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92 W5OR.
Entries must be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday October 6,2021.
Click on to the DLDC website at www.dldc.org to find out more.
More News
Participants in the Mad Dogs Mizen to Malin Charity Cycle in aid of the Children's Health Foundation pictured at the finish line in Malin Head on Saturday afternoon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.