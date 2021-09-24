A very worthy Donegal organisation needs your vote to help secure funds for an adaptive surf project

Donegal's Liquid Therapy is in the running for share of €100,000 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, and they need public votes to help them achieve their latest goal.

Liquid Therapy is seeking funding to launch a Surf's Up! Project, which would be first adaptive surf program of its kind in Ireland. Based in Donegal. It would deliver an ocean experience that supports individuals who struggle to participate in mainstream activities.

If successful, Surf's Up! will take the form of ten 'Come and try' coaching day events delivered twice a month. These would be available to young people who have an adaptive additional need, from wheel chair users to amputees, those with Cerebral Palsy to para athletes.

This program will support each participant to help them reach their personal and aquatic potential.

The Coca Cola Thank You Fund will award grants totalling €100,000 to youth-orientated groups across the island of Ireland committed to supporting the future of young people across the island of Ireland.

This year sees the return of the popular People’s Choice Award.

Leaders of the 23 shortlisted projects will be invited to attend a special skills and networking workshop delivered by Coca-Cola Thank You Fund partners at the Irish Youth Foundation and Youth Action Northern Ireland. They will then pitch their project ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to secure an activation grant of €10,000 or €5,000.

This year, over 280 non-profit organisations applied for the Fund under the categories of education and training, diversity and inclusion in young people and taking an innovative approach to sustainability. Liquid Therapy is one of only 23 organisations were shortlisted by the judges. They now advance to the final stage, getting the opportunity to pitch their idea for funding to the panel of judges.

In addition, each of the shortlisted groups has an opportunity to secure People’s Choice Award, whereby members of the public have a chance to have their say and vote for their favourite local group. The recipient of this accolade will be awarded a grant of €5,000 to deliver the proposed project within their local community.

Agnese Filippi, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland, said: “The past 18 months have been truly extraordinary and particularly hard on our young people as they were forced to miss many milestones that we previously took for granted. Established in 2011 to help local community groups support young people, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is designed to back leaders in local communities across the island of Ireland working to guide and protect young people at this critical time.

“We’re really excited about the shortlisted groups and look forward to hearing from them during the pitch phase as they bring their ideas to life. To help them with this process this year, with thanks to our partners at Irish Youth Foundation and Youth Action Northern Ireland, we’re inviting each of the 23 groups to a workshop designed to provide them with helpful hints and tips on both presenting their ideas but also on how to maximise the impact of their local efforts, empowering them to continue their vital community work in the weeks, months, and years ahead.”

Lucy Masterson, Chief Executive of Irish Youth Foundation congratulated each of the shortlisted groups.

She said: "Through our work at Irish Youth Foundation, we know how vital funding for this sector is and especially right now as the impact of the past eighteen months is fully realised in communities right across the island of Ireland.

“The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is once again making funding accessible to community leaders so that they have the tools they need to provide the supports required to ensure our young people beyond the immediate aftermath of this crisis. We were delighted to support the additional stream of support this year for these organisations and youth leaders through the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund Workshop. With this session we want to equip the 2021 shortlisted groups with some of the basic tools they need to bring their ideas to life, while also encouraging the development of a network of likeminded local leaders from across the island of Ireland committed to building better futures for our post pandemic generation.”

Details of the 23 shortlisted projects can be found at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou with the voting lines now open.