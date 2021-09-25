Last few days to enter photo competition showcasing a beautiful part of the Donegal coast

Dunkineely Community Ltd is hosting a photo competition showcasing the wild and diverse coastline of the wider Dunkineely.

From rocky peninsulas to sheltered coves, diverse flora and fauna to historic buildings this area of Donegal is a living treasure trove for anyone with an interest in photographers.

A spokesperson for Donegal Community Ltd said: "We want to celebrate our amazing coastal areas from Port Inver to Benroe, including Dunkineely, Bruckless and St John’s Point, by asking you to submit your photos of these coastlines.

"One overall winner will receive €30 in shop local vouchers, with 12 runners up receiving €10 in vouchers. Winners will also receive a 2022 calendar featuring their photo.

"Only coastal photos from the area can be submitted to the competition, but we are always happy to receive photos of other parts of the area, or even wider Donegal."

Pictures can be submitted by email to DunkineelyCommunity@gmail.com no later than September 30.

More information can be found at Dunkineely Community Ltd Facebook page