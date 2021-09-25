Search

25/09/2021

Last few days to enter photo competition showcasing a beautiful part of the Donegal coast

St John's Point SIOBHAN MCNAMARA

The coral beach at St John's Point. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Dunkineely Community Ltd is hosting a photo competition showcasing the wild and diverse coastline of the wider Dunkineely.

From rocky peninsulas to sheltered coves, diverse flora and fauna to historic buildings this area of Donegal is a living treasure trove for anyone with an interest in photographers.

A spokesperson for Donegal Community Ltd said: "We want to celebrate our amazing coastal areas from Port Inver to Benroe, including Dunkineely, Bruckless and St John’s Point, by asking you to submit your photos of these coastlines.

"One overall winner will receive €30 in shop local vouchers, with 12 runners up receiving €10 in vouchers. Winners will also receive a 2022 calendar featuring their photo.

"Only coastal photos from the area can be submitted to the competition, but we are always happy to receive photos of other parts of the area, or even wider Donegal."

Pictures can be submitted by email to DunkineelyCommunity@gmail.com no later than September 30. 

More information can be found at Dunkineely Community Ltd Facebook page

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media