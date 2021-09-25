Search

25/09/2021

Ongoing maternity restrictions at LUH 'nothing short of a disgrace' - Donegal TD

The easing of restrictions does not go far enough, according to Pearse Doherty TD

baby PIXABAY

Stock Image

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The ongoing maternity restrictions in Letterkenny University Hospital, and in other locations across the state, are nothing short of a disgrace, according to a Donegal TD.

Deputy Pearse Doherty (SF) said: "While the country is in the midst of a reopening in terms of education, retail and hospitality; pregnant women and their partners are still being forgotten. 

Many families are having to pay for private scans so that partners can get a glimpse of their baby before the birth.

“The stress and isolation they are facing is not being given the attention it deserves from the government."

The Donegal TD said that Sinn Féin had repeatedly raised this issue. They have asked that the Minister intervene to allow pregnant women to be supported by their partners at appointments and scans, for the full duration of labour, and at every opportunity where it can be safe to do so.

Regarding recent easing of restrictions, Deputy Doherty said: "While the Minister announced the easing of restrictions, they neither go far enough and furthermore they are not being implemented across every hospital on the ground in the same manner.

“Partners are still being denied access to scans and appointments. Many families are having to pay for private scans so that partners can get a glimpse of their baby before the birth.

“In the last week, I have spoken to a mother who received the worst possible news about her pregnancy. In spite of the apparent easing of restrictions, the pregnant woman was left to face this news alone while her partner waited outside in the carpark of Letterkenny Hospital because it happened during a routine appointment rather than at the 20-week scan which the partner could attend."

The Donegal TD also hit out at the 30-minute per day slots for partners to attend after birth. 

"Partners are not visitors," he said. "They need to be there to support the mother and allow her to do the practical things like have a shower or take a rest. This can’t be done in 30-minutes.

“Without action from the Minister to ensure that partner access is being guaranteed across all hospitals, women will continue to be badly let down.

“The vast majority of staff, pregnant women and their partners are now vaccinated.

“It seems bizarre that a pregnant woman and their partner could sit in a restaurant together, or get on a plane for a holiday abroad, but a partner still cannot support their pregnant wife or girlfriend through childbirth, until she is dilated by an arbitrary amount that differs between hospitals.

“This saga has dragged on for far too long. While the Government dilly-dally and pay lip service to the issue, they are failing to take the action needed to solve the problem."

Deputy Doherty said he had written to the Minister for Health again, as well as to Saolta and Letterkenny University Hospital management asking that restrictions be eased immediately.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media