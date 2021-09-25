Search

25/09/2021

Lotto fever grips Donegal with the jackpot on course to be one the highest ever

The biggest Lotto win in the country was the €18.9m jackpot won in Carlow in 2008

Lotto Lotto Lotto Lotto

Massive Lotto jackpot up for grabs

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

If this weekend's Lotto Jackpot is won, the winner would be number two on the list of all-time highest winners.

Tonight's Lotto Jackpot looks to be in the region of €18m, not too far off the biggest ever top prize of €18.9m which was won in Carlow in 2008.

Since the National Lottery began in 1988, this is only the second time that the jackpot will exceed €17m.

The second highest win currently stands at €16.7m which was won in Waterford in 2010.

And if there is no winner this weekend, then Wednesday's jackpot will become a record breaker. 

Anyone wishing to play needs to do so before 7.45pm online, via the app or in store. The advice is to play early to avoid any last minute rush.

More information can be found at www.lottery.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media