26/09/2021

Donegal community invited to celebrate official launch of new playgroup

Anyone wishing to attend needs to register their interest

KILKENNY

Stock Image

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Bruckless Community Group and Donegal County Council invite local members of the public to the official opening of the Bruckless Playground.

Anyone who would like to help celebrate this great new addition to the area on October 6 at 11am, is asked to email lorettad@donegalcoco.ie by September 29.

A spokesperson said: "This event has been a long time coming, with the playground being completed in December 2020. So, it’s great to finally see an ‘official’ opening.

"This amazing playground was funded by the PEACE IV Programme, the Donegal County Council Development Fund Initiative and by local residents through the Bruckless Community Group."

