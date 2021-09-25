Essential drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in Donegal is crumbling says Mica Redress group

Signs of mica at the White Oaks Rehabilitation facility
The White Oaks drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in Muff is among the buildings crumbling as a result of Mica blocks, say the Mica Redress group.
The group took to social media to show pictures of Mica damage at White Oaks, saying: "White Oaks is the only addiction rehabilitation centre in the north west.
"It provides vital services for drug and alcohol rehabilitation ... and the building is crumbling due to Mica.
"This scandal is seeping into all the corners of society in the Donegal."
