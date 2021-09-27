Number of Bus Éireann expressway services reintroduced to Donegal

Bus Éireann has announced the reintroduction of a number of Expressway services in Donegal.
The services, which began yesterday, Sunday, were temporarily suspended in May were reintroduced due to growing demand.
The Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann, Eleanor Farrell, said: "We are delighted to announce the reintroduction of a number of Expressway services for County Donegal. As a result of Covid-19, we temporarily suspended some services on our routes in May, we are now in a position to reintroduce these services and to continue to provide important transport connectivity to the people of Donegal and surrounding counties.’’
The services which have been reintroduced can be found below:
Route 30 / X30
Monday to Sunday
01.00hrs Donegal / Dublin
06.30hrs Dublin / Donegal
02.30hrs Donegal / Dublin
08.00hrs Dublin / Donegal
Route 32
Monday to Sunday
20.45hrs Dublin / Letterkenny
01.45hrs Letterkenny / Dublin
Route 64
Saturday
13.15 Derry/Letterkenny
When’s the last time you took the bus?— Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) September 22, 2021
It’s #CarFreeDay and we’re back to 100% capacity. The bus is better for the environment, gives you time to catch up and really reduces congestion. @TFIupdates pic.twitter.com/GcKCyOWv7h
The above services are operating at 100% capacity and customers are advised to check the revised timetables on the Expressway website. Customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.