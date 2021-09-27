Search

27/09/2021

Number of Bus Éireann expressway services reintroduced to Donegal

Bus Éireann has announced the reintroduction of a number of Expressway services in Donegal. 

The services, which began yesterday, Sunday, were temporarily suspended in May were reintroduced due to growing demand.

The Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann, Eleanor Farrell, said: "We are delighted to announce the reintroduction of a number of Expressway services for County Donegal. As a result of Covid-19, we temporarily suspended some services on our routes in May, we are now in a position to reintroduce these services and to continue to provide important transport connectivity to the people of Donegal and surrounding counties.’’

The services which have been reintroduced can be found below:

Route 30 / X30
Monday to Sunday
01.00hrs Donegal / Dublin
06.30hrs Dublin / Donegal
02.30hrs Donegal / Dublin
08.00hrs Dublin / Donegal

Route 32
Monday to Sunday
20.45hrs Dublin / Letterkenny
01.45hrs Letterkenny / Dublin

Route 64
Saturday
13.15 Derry/Letterkenny

The above services are operating at 100% capacity and customers are advised to check the revised timetables on the Expressway website. Customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.

Local News

