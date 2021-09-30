Fresh plans for major new wind farm development in Donegal

Wind turbine: File photo
Fresh plans to build a wind farm near Glenties have been lodged with Donegal Co Council.
Dozens of local objections were submitted when the original planning application was made.
But the planning application was withdrawn in August following a High Court judgement involving a wind farm in Longford.
Now, a new planning application to Donegal Co Council has been made to construct “an amended windfarm development” comprising eight turbines at Graffy, Meenamanragh and Dalraghan More, Glenties.
An Environmental Impact Assessment report and Natura Impact Statement is accompanying the application.
