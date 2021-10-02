Outrage as memorial bench along picturesque Donegal shore walk vandalised

There was outrage in a Donegal seaside town this morning after it emerged that a memorial bench has been destroyed.
The bench, found along the shore walk in Moville, was badly vandalised.
Considerable damage was caused to the bench.
