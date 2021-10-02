UPDATE: Power outages in Donegal tonight - over 2,000 affected customers

ESB Networks say that power was restored at 22.58 but have asked customers are some still without power?
Earlier they stated that thousands of customers were without electricity tonight in Donegal tonight.
A fault has been reported in the wider Creeslough affecting 2,147 customers.
The outage was registered just after 10pm tonight with an estimated time of restoration at
2am on Sunday morning.
ESB Networks have said:
"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.