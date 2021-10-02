Search

03/10/2021

UPDATE: Power outages in Donegal tonight - over 2,000 affected customers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

ESB Networks say that power was restored at 22.58 but have asked customers are some still without power?

Earlier they stated that thousands of customers were without electricity tonight in Donegal tonight. 

A fault has been reported in the wider Creeslough affecting 2,147 customers.

The outage was registered just after 10pm tonight with an estimated time of restoration at 

2am on Sunday morning. 

ESB Networks have said:

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

