New LGBT+ Telefriending Service for older people focuses on Donegal and other rural areas

A new service will see older members of the LGBTI+ community living in Donegal receive a weekly phone call from a friendly, trained volunteer.

LGBT Ireland has launched Irelands’ first National Telefriending Service for older LGBT+ people. The service has been specifically designed for older LGBT+ people who are experiencing social isolation and loneliness.

The national service will offer a weekly telephone call to older LGBT+ people from a friendly volunteer who are also members of the LGBT+ community and are specially trained and garda vetted.

The service will place particular emphasis in connecting people in rural parts of the country like Donegal.

CEO of LGBT Ireland Paula Fagan said there was a greater need for this type of connection in rural areas.

The service was conceived from LGBT Ireland’s own data. It showed that on average, 14% of calls annually to the LGBT Helpline were from older LGBT people calling about isolation and loneliness.

Of these, 77 % of the older people who contacted the LGBT Ireland Helpline lived in rural parts of Ireland, with rural isolation cited as a major concern and issue.

Findings in LGBT Irelands’ 2020 annual report found these numbers were further exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many older LGBT+ people grew up in a time when it was extremely difficult to be open about being Lesbian, Gay Bisexual or Transgender. Many of them experienced significant discrimination, stigma and social exclusion and carried this on into later life. The Telefriending service aims to improve overall well-being and mental health by way of the friendly contact and chats.

The service launched on International Day for Older Persons 2021 is for those aged 50 plus who can sign up for the service on LGBT.ie.

The Telefriending coordinator will match an older person to a volunteer, providing continuity of service. The telephone conversations will provide companionship and an opportunity to discuss issues affecting them and may provide information on seeking further support.

LGBT Ireland wants to raise awareness about the service among carers and home care providers, Public Health and Community Nurses who may be in contact with LGBT older people and help them connect into the service. Similarly next-of-kin or family members may help their older relatives sign up for the service.

All information on the service can be found at www.LGBT.ie