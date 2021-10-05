'Mica having detrimental effect on children coming to school' – ETB report

A Donegal ETB report on the mica issue has been submitted to the Department of Education.

Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin), who is the ETB Chairperson, described the organisation's Mica Supports Submission as “excellent”.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty said the report was given to the Department of Education in July and was also presented to Donegal Oireachtas members at an ETB meeting in the Aura Leisure Centre on Friday.

Cllr Doherty added: “We wanted to convey to the Oireachtas members the need for them to respond in a positive, supportive way to the families and the schools and the communities that were affected by the blight that is mica. We highlighted a number of areas where they could offer support in relation to staff, special needs assistants and career guidance.”

There are three ETB post-primary schools in Inishowen: Moville Community College, Crana College, Coláiste Chineál Eoghain.

The mica submission, which was titled: The effects of the Mica issue on students enrolled in Donegal ETB schools and staff employed by Donegal ETB, said the presence of mica in many family homes was the cause of increased stress for families.

It added: “Many parents have reported a significant adverse effect on their mental well being. This is also impacting on children as they witness first-hand the worry and concerns of significant adults in their lives.

“Senior management in the Donegal ETB post-primary schools have reported the detrimental effect on children coming to school. Students are coming worried and concerned for the future of their family home and are now seeing the heartbreaking presence of mica in the structures of their house. Students are finding it difficult to concentrate, are experiencing heightened emotions and are not realising their full potential. The positive well-being of our staff leads to a more productive teaching and learning environment.

“There are a number of measures that need to be introduced or further developed and enhanced within our schools. The proposals are set out with a rationale for their inclusion and implementation.

“The allocation of an additional Guidance Counsellor post for five years to each of the schools experiencing mica issues; the allocation of additional Home School Community Liaison posts for five years in affected regions; an increased subvention to affected schools to support the book rental scheme; and an increased subvention to support school uniform provision via the Home School Community Liaison scheme.”

The ETB mica report also highlighted the need for an increased DEIS allocation to provide study facilities after school.

In addition, it included the need for an increased school meal allowance to provide substantial lunches for students; a subvention to provide extra-curricular activities after school and at weekends; a subvention to provide activities for students during longer holiday periods, including Gaeltacht grants and gym memberships; an increased National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) allocation to the relevant School Completion Programme; and enhanced staff welfare support within the Human Resources Department of Donegal ETB.

It also outlined, the need for enhanced counselling support for staff of Donegal ETB and additional, human, physical, psychological, school support for school management, were also highlighted in the ETB submission.

According to Cllr Albert Doherty, all of the Oireachtas members present in the Aura acknowledged that mica and the effects of mica went further than private homes. It went into the emotional and mental pressures that were on families and pupils when the families were at home and when the children were attending school.



He added: “We acknowledged, likewise, that those delivering education, teachers, they too were coming from mica affected homes, so a response was required. That was acknowledged by all and also, the ETB was complemented fro having already presented this document to the Department. We now want the Oireachtas members to follow up on that.

“The Department of Education acknowledged the Donegal ETB mica submission and said it had a role to play and there was a Government role to play. That is something the ETB agrees with. Right across the various Government Departments, whether it is Housing and Local Government, Health, Community, Public Expenditure, Finance, we require from all of them now, a cross-sectoral response.

“Donegal is leading this but we now know that Mayo, Sligo, down the Western Seaboard as far as Tipperary, similar issues are emerging.”

Cllr Doherty said this was also the rationale behind his motion to the Donegal County plenary today (Wednesday).

In terms of a response to mica, pyrite and pyrrhotite, Cllr Doherty proposed: “Donegal Council calls on An Taoiseach to establish a dedicated Government 'Task Force' to initiate, co-ordinate, fund and promote a north west housing, health and family welfare response to tackle the many societal ills resulting from mica, pyrite and pyrrhotite, that is prevalent in many family homes and adversely affecting many farming buildings, educational and community facilities in the region.”

“This was the response we had to the closure of Fruit of the Loom when the unemployment figures went through the roof,” said Cllr Doherty.