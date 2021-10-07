Lidl Ireland plans new store store in Inishowen

Lidl Ireland has unveiled plans for a "brand new, state-of-the-art" store in Inishowen.

According to the company, the plans include an investment of €7 million in Carndonagh and will create 35 new permanent jobs with the retailer, as well as supporting 100 more through the development phase.

Lidl Ireland is proposing to build its new store on Station Road and will form part of an adjoining development with McLaughlin’s Homevalue.

Lidl Ireland said: "McLaughlin’s have traded in Carndonagh for over 60 years and will now move to a standalone purpose-built facility adjacent to the proposed Lidl store.

"Although the proposed Lidl store would be located in Carndonagh, it will also cater to the wider Inishowen Peninsula bringing Lidl Ireland’s renowned range of top-quality produce at market leading prices to the local community.

"Having first opened in the county in 2000 with its Letterkenny store, Lidl Ireland has become a true pillar of the Donegal community and currently employs more than 160 people in the county across its 8 stores in Dungloe, Millford, Ballybofey, Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Bundoran, and Buncrana.

"Lidl Ireland has had a significant impact on these communities to date, including the donation of more than 80,433 meals to local charities throughout Donegal through its partnership with FoodCloud, and the donation of 21 new sets of jerseys to 19 different Donegal LGFA clubs this year as well as €26,000 in cash funding. If approved, the new Carndonagh Lidl store will bring even more job opportunities to the community among other benefits."

Lidl Ireland Property Executive, Brian Smyth, commented:

“We greatly value our relationship with the community of Donegal and are committed to bringing them an enhanced shopping experience with our proposal for this new state-of-the-art store in Carndonagh. This €6 million investment solidifies our commitment and makes our ever-growing range of top-quality produce even more accessible to our Donegal customers.

"We strive to have a positive impact in all the communities we serve throughout Ireland and that impact encompasses more than simply offering high quality produce at market-leading value. We aim to reach beyond the bricks and mortar of our stores to the surrounding community groups and schools through our time-honoured partnerships with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Jigsaw and FoodCloud.

"It's been a tough 18 months for many but we are very much looking forward to bringing new jobs and increased support for local resources to Carndonagh and its surrounds in the near future.”