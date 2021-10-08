Search

08/10/2021

Plans to remove bridge over a Donegal river and to replace it with new structure

River is one of best in the county for angling

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

A planning application is being lodged with Donegal Co Council for the removal of an old bridge and to replace it with a new one over one of the county’s best rivers for angling.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is seeking planning approval to remove the Green Bridge over the River Owenea, and replace it with a new structure. A Natura Impact Statement is also being submitted.

The Owenea River runs for some 13 miles into Loughrosmore Bay at Ardara. This is one of the best salmon rivers in the county. The river has a run of spring salmon, grilse, sea trout and has a resident stock of small brown trout. 

There are facilities for anglers, including toilets and hospitality at an angling centre.

