Warning of disruption of water due to work on main Donegal road

Donegal County Council has warned there will be a disruption to water supply in the Glenties area on Monday.
There will be a temporary disruption to the mains water supply in the Letterilly area close to the N56 between 10am and 2pm.
The disruption is due to essential works for the new N56 Letterilly road that is under construction.
