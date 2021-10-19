Burtonport Harbour nets additional funding

Additional funding has been allocated for the redevelopment of Burtonport Harbour.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed additional funding of €211k for the project, supported by the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

The redevelopment of Burtonport Harbour is one of 12 projects, among 25 projects approved for funding under RRDF in April 2021, to receive increased funding.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister McConalogue said: "Following a full cost review of the projects involved, the additional funding is being made available to ensure they are delivered to the highest possible standard in order to benefit the local communities in the areas concerned.

"The project, Ailt an Chorráin Harbour Redevelopment, is the second phase in the Ailt an Chorráin / Oileán Árainn Mhór Harbour to Island Regeneration Project. Phase two of the project involves the provision of the necessary built infrastructure to support the town become a modern sustainable harbour. The funding will include the construction of two new buildings, including a new ferry terminal building, which will help transform the town.

"The total cost of the project is €2,295,290 with €1,854,677 being provided under the RRDF in April 2021. Today’s announcement will see an increase of €211,084 in funding for the project.

“Increased funding for this important project in Burtonport is much welcomed and will help to finish the project for the benefit of all the local community. I thank Minister Humphreys for the allocation of this funding through RRDF. Tremendous credit goes to Donegal County Council and their regeneration team and to the Harbour to Island regeneration project team for the great work on these projects. I also acknowledge my party colleague Councillor Noreen McGarvey for working with the group to drive the project forward," concluded Minister McConalogue.