March of the Mica Children

Two buses full of Inishowen children living in mica-affected homes left the peninsula very early this morning for Dublin.

The 50 young people, of primary and post-primary age, will protest outside Dáil Éireann at 11.30am and will be hand in letters detailing how the defective concrete blocks used in the construction of their family homes have caused trauma in their young lives.

The Mica Action Group is demanding Taoiseach Micheál Martin and TDs come to the gates of Leinster House and meet with the young people.

A spokesperson said: "These children are being ignored and their voices are not getting heard.

"We have written to Minister for Children, Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Education, Norma Foley, and to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party Leader, Eamonn Ryan, requesting they meet these children at the gates of the Dáil to accept their letters.

"It is time for our Government to listen to the voices of our mica children. It is time to stop ignoring the future generation of our country.

"If members of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael could let their party leadership know that it will be impossible for them to stay in a party that does not grant 100% Redress, we feel this is really the right time for such statements to be made and for such a stand to be taken," they concluded.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and the Government is currently considering demands from homeowners affected by building materials containing deleterious materials including mica, pyrite and pyrrhotite, for a 100% Redress Scheme. A decision on the matter is expected within the next fortnight.