Search for woman missing in Ballyshannon

A major search is taking place this afternoon (Sunday) for a woman who is believed to be missing near Ballyshannon.

She was reported missing in the Cashelard area, last night. The woman is in her mid-30s.

The search, which involved the Sligo-based Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter, commenced on Saturday afternoon before darkness fell.

Garda units are also assisting with the ongoing search. Garda in Ballyshannon have appealed to the public to join them in their lans search. Volunteers are asked to assemble at the Breesy Centre in Cashelard, where they will be instructed on their role in what has been described as "a carefully planned search via local roads and fields".

Volunteers have been asked to note the terrain they will be covering is wet and boggy in many places. Appropriate footwear and clothing is recommended.

Further information can be obtained from Ballyshannon Gardai on: 07198-58530.