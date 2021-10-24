New opinion poll shows increase in support for Sinn Féin

A new opinion poll shows an increase in popularity for Sinn Féin while Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party have all lost support.

Today’s Sunday Business Post Red C poll shows an increase of four points to 33 per cent for Sinn Féin, while Fine Gael is down by three points to 25 per cent. Fianna Fáil and the Greens are both down slightly at 12 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

The other standings were: independents, 9%; Social Democrats, 6%; Labour, 5%; Solidarity-PBP, 3%; and Aontú, 2%.

Sinn Féin has extended its lead over the government parties since the release of the budget in its strongest ever performance in a Business Post/Red C poll.

The poll also found that 94% of voters are concerned about the rising cost of living while 72% said the government was right to have introduced some income tax cuts in the Budget.

The poll was based on a sample of 1,031 adults and was conducted between October 15 and October 21.