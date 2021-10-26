Buncrana gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred in Earsfort yesterday

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a burglary which took place in Buncrana yesterday evening, Monday.
The incident happened at Earlsfort between 7.30pm and 9pm.
The key of a car was stolen from an unlocked house and a car, a white Hyundai Kona 'VGZ' was subsequently taken from the driveway of the house.
The car was located a short time later near the entrance of the estate. The car was considerably damaged.
Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have seen the car in question being driven within the Earlsfort area or the Buncrana area between the hours of 7.30pm and 9pm to contact them.
Gardaí are also appealing to anybody who believes that they may have captured the car on their dashcam footage to make the footage available to gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.
