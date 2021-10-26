Gardaí take less than 24 hours to retrieve stolen sports items

File Photo
A number of people have been arrested in connection with the theft in a sport shop in Letterkenny.
Yesterday, Monday, Gardaí were alerted to the fact that the theft had occurred at a sports shop on the Main Street in Letterkenny shortly after 3.30pm.
It was reported to gardaí that a number of males had entered the store and had stolen a considerable amount of goods.
Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a car at a checkpoint last night and arrested a driver and two passengers in connection with the theft earlier that day.
The stolen goods were also recovered from the car.
