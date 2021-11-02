A lit firework was placed through a letterbox in Letterkenny

Donegal gardaí warn that fireworks are illegal and dangerous
Letterkenny gardaí are investigating an incident where a lit firework was put through a letterbox in the Glencar area of the town on Wenesday, October 27 at around 9.45pm.
Sergeant Eugene Walshe said that it was an unsavoury incident and is appealing for information.
Anyone with any information can call gardaí at the Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.