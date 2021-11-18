Warning over dead Moville swan

The public has been alerted to the presence of a dead swan in Moville in Inishowen.
The bird is located along the Shore Path, between Moville and Greencastle, just in front of Carnagarve House.
There is a strong possibility it succumed to Avian Flu.
The appropriate authorities have been notified and will, hopefully, be out to remove it soon.
The official advice is not to touch it.
Anyone walking a dog in the area should be very careful. Dogs may try to feed on the remains.
Anyone who finds other sea birds who are obviously unwell, should stay well away and contact the local Wildlife Ranger or the Department of Agriculture.
