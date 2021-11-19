Shock as newly appointed District Judge to leave Donegal after only two months in role

District Court Judge Raymond Finnegan
A Donegal District Judge is to leave his role after just serving two months in the county.
Judge Raymond Finnegan is transfer to the Cavan/Monaghan District after taking up his post in Donegal in September
The Meath man and former solicitor had replaced Judge Paul Kelly.
No date has yet been fixed for Judge Finnegan’s departure and no announcement on his replacement has been made.
North West Hospice will host a virtual Remembrance Service with candle lighting ritual for all who have been bereaved on November 28
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.