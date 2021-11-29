Search

29 Nov 2021

Charity sleepout in Ballybofey for homelessness this Friday

Over 8,000 homeless in the country and over 2,000 of them are children

Charity sleepout in Ballybofey for homelessness this Friday

Local fundraising event to help the homeless

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A group of hardy souls will brave the elements this coming Friday night, November 3, for a charity sleepout to raise money for homelessness charity Focus Ireland.

The sleepout is the brainchild of local Stranorlar woman, Nuala Malone and Shaun McGlynn of Profitness, Ballybofey.
Says Nuala: “I remember when I was young homelessness was something really rare that you’d only encounter occasionally when you made a trip to Dublin. But now it’s become a huge problem all over the country.

"There’s over 8,000 homeless in the country and over 2,000 of them are children. And it’s not their fault. It could happen to anyone.

"All it takes in some cases is a lost job, or a relationship break-up to put someone in a situation where they can’t make the rent or pay the mortgage. Myself and Shaun just felt that we wanted to do something to raise money and to raise awareness, especially in the run up to Christmas.”

The sleepout, which will take place in Harrold’s Yard, Glenfin Road where Shaun’s Profitness Gym is located, is hoping to raise between €5,000 and €10,000 for the charity.

“It’s an ambitious target,” says Shaun, “but the response has been great so far both in terms of people donating money and people volunteering to sleep out themselves and we’re urging people to get behind us and donate whatever they can afford.”

“I’d imagine it’ll be a cold night,” says Nuala, “but no matter how uncomfortable it is we all get to go back home to our warm houses the next day. There’s too many people in this country that are outside all night every night and these are the people that urgently need our help, Focus Ireland’s help and, most importantly, more help from the government in solving the homelessness crisis.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to allow people to donate. It takes less than a minute - literally just a click of a button – and can be accessed at the following link: https://gofund.me/ecb6a3bb

“Please, please, please donate to this worthy cause,” urge both Nuala and Shaun.

For more information you can message Nuala on her Facebook page Nuala Gallinagh Malone.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media