Gardaí appeal for the return of missing green Victorian post box

Gardaí in Glenties are appealing for the return of a green Victorian cast iron post box which went missing from Fintown between Friday, November 26 at 8am and Monday, November 29 at 3.45pm.

It is the property of An Post and it was taken from a pole.

Gardaí believe that the post box may have been operational.

"A unique item. If anyone has any information in relation to the theft of the post box or in relation to its current location, we would ask them to contact gardaí in Ballyshannon on 074 98 58 530," Garda Gráinne Doherty said.

She said that someone may come across the item for sale and should they do so - she appealed for them to make gardaí aware of it.

She also appealed to whoever has taken the post box to return it or to contact gardaí.