Criminal damage to vehicles in Letterkenny ignites garda appeal

FILE PHOTO
Investigations are continuing after a two vehicles were damaged in Letterkenny last week.
Damage was caused to a resident’s van in the Gleann Eadan area. A resident discovered that a van which they had parked in a back yard had the front and rear passenger side tyres slashed. The incident occurred between 3:30pm on Monday, November 22 and 8:30am the following morning, Tuesday, November 23.
Meanwhile, in the Willowbrook area of Letterkenny, the rear window of a car was smashed.
The car was parked in the resident’s driveway between 11pm on Sunday, November 28 and 7:50am yesterday, Monday, November 29.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information relating to either incident to contact gardai in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
