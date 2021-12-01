Search

01 Dec 2021

Donegal farmers to tune into online IFA election debate tonight

Two candidates contest the election to be the new Ulster/Nth Leinster Regional Chair

Donegal farmers to tune into online IFA election debate tonight

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Donegal farmers will get the chance tonight to see a debate between the two candidates running for the Ulster/North Leinster Regional Chair election.

Members of the Donegal IFA County Executive will hear from the two candidates – Frank Brady from the Aughnamullen branch in Monaghan and John Curran from the Kells branch in Meath – about their plans for the role.

IFA National Returning Officer Martin Stapleton said the debates will give county officers and branch delegates in each of the seven county executives in the region the opportunity to hear from the two candidates.

The debate for Donegal farmers is online. 

The first debate was held in Cavan on Monday, while a second debate was held last night in Longford.

Other debates will follow in Louth, Monaghan, Westmeath and Meath while there will be a final online debate on Thursday, December 9.

Postal voting by county officers and branch delegates in the seven county executives will take place during the month. The system is modelled on the postal vote used for Seanad Éireann elections.

The count is scheduled for Friday, December 17 in line with public health guidelines that will be in place at that time.

Those interesting in going online for the Donegal debate tonight should contact their local IFA officer if they have not got a link or, alternatively, they can get an audio only link by phoning 01 5923626 for a conference call, followed by the access number 718777943#

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media