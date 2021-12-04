Search

Paddy Conaghan, 80, begins inspirational journey around Ireland for Gemma's Legacy of Hope

Michelle NicPháidín

news@donegallive.ie

Brave octogenerian Paddy Conaghan from Arranmore Island is traveling around the coast of Ireland ducking and diving in every port and beach he comes to raise awareness for mental health. 

All the money he raises will go to Gemma's Legacy of Hope, a local counselling service established to help children from the age of 5, young adults and adults in the region. Gemma's legacy of Hope is an amazing local service and Paddy hopes to raise as much money as he can for the vital service.

Paddy has been training all year for this, he has swam everyday since January 1 in all kinds of weather. He has purchased a van and all the equipment he needs for his epic journey. Paddy has trained long and hard for the journey ahead. 

Elaine Grady who is helping Paddy on his journey said: "The journey has begun, at 1pm at Aphort Strand, Arranmore today. He will celebrate his 81st birthday along the route. Paddy is an inspiration."

Many people came out to support Paddy this afternoon.

On New Year's day last, Paddy and other people enjoyed a swim but because of Covid money couldn't be raised for Gemma's Legacy of Hope. Paddy initially thought of ducking and diving around the Donegal coast but then decided to go around the country.

"He hopes to get people out greeting him at every port and coast. He plans to do somewhere different every day," she said. 

People can keep up to date with Paddy's epic journey on social media. The sites will be kept updated with where Paddy is expected to be the following day. 

Elaine said that it is a difficult time to gather money and is delighted that Paddy can raise money for a local charity because his journey brings him outdoors and in line with all Covid-19 regulations. You can find the fundraising page on the gofundme page entitled ducking and diving for Gemma's Legacy of Hope. You can access the gofundme page by clicking here.

