Mother hopes missing son Cian Langelaan is safe and warm on his birthday

The mother of a missing man, Cian Langelaan, said she hopes he is safe and warm as he celebrated his twenty-ninth birthday on Saturday.

Anthea Langelaan has been searching for her son for over a year. In a social media post she appealed to people to keep sharing his poster so that if people see him they may know who he is.

Ms Langelaan said: "Thinking of Cian on his 29th birthday … hoping at the very least that he is safe and warm. Not knowing what has happened to him is just so heartbreaking. The awful truth is that he is one of so many who are still missing. Thank goodness for Missing Persons Helpline (Ireland) and Missing Peopke (UK) who give amazing support to myself and all the families who are missing loved ones. The next challenge is Christmas ….

Please keep the search alive by sharing Cian’s poster. Thank you. Anthea"

Cian Langelaan, 29, was last seen in the Horn Head area of Dunfanaghy on September 27, 2020.

He was dropped off in the area by a taxi driver. Despite air, land and sea searches, no further trace of the young man has been found. There was media coverage at the time he disappeared, extensive searches by land, sea and air, posters distributed to shops and businesses and hospitals and an appeal on RTÉ Crime Call.

A fresh appeal in relation to his whereabouts was posted on his birthday last weekend.

Anyone who has any information in relation to Cian’s whereabouts or who may have information relating to where he is can contact gardaí in Milford.

People can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.