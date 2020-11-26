Gardaí renew appeal for man missing in Donegal

Contact
Cian Langelaan was last seen on September 27 in the Hornhead area
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for a man missing in Donegal since September.
Cian Langelaan, 27, has been missing since the last confirmed sighting of him on September 27 in the Hornhead area.
Gardaí are appealing to the public to keep an eye out for him as they go about their daily business.
If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian, they are asked to call Milford gardaí on 074-9153060 or contact any garda station.
READ MORE: Mother of son who has been missing for almost 50 days makes appeal
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Hollie Harkin from St Mary's College, Derry and her project Investigating harmful chemicals in Vaping Liquid and Vapours at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2020 in the RDS Dublin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.