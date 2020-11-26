Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gardaí renew appeal for man missing in Donegal

Cian Langelaan has been missing since the end of September

Mother of son who has been missing for almost 50 days asks people in green communities and those who work in homeless shelters and soup kitchens to familiarise themselves with her son's face

Cian Langelaan was last seen on September 27 in the Hornhead area

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for a man missing in Donegal since September.

Cian Langelaan, 27, has been missing since the last confirmed sighting of him on September 27 in the Hornhead area.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to keep an eye out for him as they go about their daily business.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian, they are asked to call Milford gardaí on 074-9153060 or contact any garda station. 

READ MORE: Mother of son who has been missing for almost 50 days makes appeal

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie