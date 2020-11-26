Gardaí renew appeal for man missing in Donegal

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for a man missing in Donegal since September.

Cian Langelaan, 27, has been missing since the last confirmed sighting of him on September 27 in the Hornhead area.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to keep an eye out for him as they go about their daily business.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian, they are asked to call Milford gardaí on 074-9153060 or contact any garda station.

