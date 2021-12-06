Donegal prepares to batten down the hatches as Storm Barra approaches

Weather warnings in place
Met Éireann has issued Donegal with a Status Yellow and Orange wind warning with Storm Barra expected to reach coasts tomorrow.
Weather alert warnings can be increased as the day progresses. To date, there has been rain and wind across the county but it is expected to worsen as the storm approaches.
#StormBarra will give severe winds , heavy rain, high Seas and some coastal flooding.️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 5, 2021
For all latest warnings ➡️ https://t.co/SATrWv2EIb pic.twitter.com/fIbALzawPT
At present, the Met Éireann forecast reads: "Through Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday, an Atlantic depression named Storm Barra will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland. Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible. Heavy rain will bring localised flooding. There will also be high waves at sea and a significant possibility of coastal flooding on south and west coasts. Updates to follow."
Cold & blustery today with sunny spells & scattered showers️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2021
Showers will be frequent in the west & north with hail, isolated thunderstorms & some wintry falls on hills⛈️ Maximum afternoon temperatures generally ranging 4 to 7 degrees ️ #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/eomdBnQAAw
The warnings are in place from 6am tomorrow, Tuesday morning.
Other counties have been issued with an orange weather warning while a Status Red, violent storm warning remains in place from Mizen Head, to Loop Head to Slyne Head.
Any lingering rain will soon clear from southeastern counties to leave a cold & blustery day with sunny spells & scattered showers. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2021
Showers will be frequent in the west & north with hail, isolated thunderstorms ⛈️ & some wintry falls on hills.️
Highs of 4 to 7°C. ️ pic.twitter.com/lzxJHwHjXO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.