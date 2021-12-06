Search

06 Dec 2021

Donegal prepares to batten down the hatches as Storm Barra approaches

Weather warnings in place

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Met Éireann has issued Donegal with a Status Yellow and Orange wind warning with Storm Barra expected to reach coasts tomorrow.  

Weather alert warnings can be increased as the day progresses. To date, there has been rain and wind across the county but it is expected to worsen as the storm approaches. 

At present, the Met Éireann forecast reads: "Through Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday, an Atlantic depression named Storm Barra will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland. Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible. Heavy rain will bring localised flooding. There will also be high waves at sea and a significant possibility of coastal flooding on south and west coasts. Updates to follow."

The warnings are in place from 6am tomorrow, Tuesday morning. 

Other counties have been issued with an orange weather warning while a Status Red,  violent storm warning remains in place from Mizen Head, to Loop Head to Slyne Head. 

Local News

