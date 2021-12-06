Search

06 Dec 2021

North West Hospitals had 15 patients waiting on trolley beds for more than a day

More than one in five patients waiting on trolley beds this morning were located in Donegal and Sligo

North West Hospitals had 15 patients waiting on trolley beds for more than a day

File picture of Trolley beds

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

More than one in five admitted patients (21.8%) waiting on trolley beds in the country's acute hospitals this morning, are located in the north west, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). 

Seventy (70) admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch and a further 25 at Sligo University Hospital (Sligo University Hospital). 

In separate HSE figures it was revealed that between the two hospitals, more than 15 patients had been waiting on beds for more than a day.

The INMO says that 19 patients are waiting in the LUH emergency department, while 51 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

However, according to the HSE's TrolleyGar system, it states that 18 patients were waiting on beds this morning at 8am, of whom 12 were waiting for more than nine hours to get a bed at LUH.

Significantly, it stated that seven admitted patients to LUH had been waiting longer than 24 hours to get a proper bed in the hospital.

And in the case of SUH, the HSE TrolleyGar figures indicate that 17 patients are waiting on beds, 12 for longer than nine hours and eight who have been waiting on a full bed admission for over a day.

25 admitted patients are also waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital (SUH) this morning, according to the INMO.

12 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 13 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Throughout the State, 436 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 312 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 124 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The HSE TrolleyGar figures only include those waiting on beds, if located in the Emergency Department. They do not include patients located on the wards, whether or not they are on trolley beds, or not. 

This accounts for the disparity in figures being presented by the HSE and the INMO.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media