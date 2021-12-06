North West Hospitals had 15 patients waiting on trolley beds for more than a day

More than one in five admitted patients (21.8%) waiting on trolley beds in the country's acute hospitals this morning, are located in the north west, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Seventy (70) admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch and a further 25 at Sligo University Hospital (Sligo University Hospital).

In separate HSE figures it was revealed that between the two hospitals, more than 15 patients had been waiting on beds for more than a day.

The INMO says that 19 patients are waiting in the LUH emergency department, while 51 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

However, according to the HSE's TrolleyGar system, it states that 18 patients were waiting on beds this morning at 8am, of whom 12 were waiting for more than nine hours to get a bed at LUH.

Significantly, it stated that seven admitted patients to LUH had been waiting longer than 24 hours to get a proper bed in the hospital.

And in the case of SUH, the HSE TrolleyGar figures indicate that 17 patients are waiting on beds, 12 for longer than nine hours and eight who have been waiting on a full bed admission for over a day.

12 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 13 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Throughout the State, 436 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 312 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 124 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The HSE TrolleyGar figures only include those waiting on beds, if located in the Emergency Department. They do not include patients located on the wards, whether or not they are on trolley beds, or not.

This accounts for the disparity in figures being presented by the HSE and the INMO.