WEATHER UPDATE: Irish Coast Guard Warning for Storm Barra

The Coast Guard is appealing to all mariners and coastal communities to be mindful of the severe weather warnings and to note the imminent arrival of Storm Barra. The Coast Guard is also appealing to anybody considering any form of coastal or open water recreation to be mindful of the risk posed by forecasted Storm conditions. Walkers are advised to avoid any exposed areas, including seafront and cliff walkways, as they may be hit by sudden gusts, exposing themselves to unnecessary danger.

Status Orange wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway has been issued.

For all active warnings, please visit https://t.co/DdS2PUfOsZ



Remember Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry#stormbarra#ircg pic.twitter.com/pKWSfrn06d — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) December 5, 2021

All other forms of open water recreation should be avoided, including by experienced practitioners, as it may result in arousing public concerns and causing rescue services to be alerted.

A small craft weather warning is already in place and Met Éireann is forecasting that Gale to Storm Force South East winds will extend to all coastal areas from early Tuesday, veering west to northwest in direction later. Winds are forecasted to reach Violent Storm Force 11 on Irish coastal waters from West Cork to Galway. The combination of south easterly winds, Spring tides and low pressure, provide for an increased risk of localised flooding.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole appealed to the public to remain vigilant, to avoid any unnecessary travel and to monitor Met Éireann weather forecasts: “ Remember Stay back, Stay high, Stay dry. If you see somebody in trouble on the water or on the coast dial 112 or use marine VHF channel 16, and ask for the Coast Guard.”