Coast Guard carries out medivac from Donegal island during Storm Barra

R118 carried out a medivac at Tory Island, Donegal
The Irish Coast Guard completed a successful Island Medevac mission from Tory Island during Storm Barra.
The mission was conducted on Tuesday by the Sligo based Coast Guard helicopter and was coordinated by MRSC Malin Head with support from the Tory/Bunbeg Coast Guard Team.
Well done to all involved in the mission in such challenging conditions.
