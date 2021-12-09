New staff appointments confirmed at Donegal Hospice

The Chairperson of the Donegal Hospice has expressed her thanks to the people of Donegal who, despite these challenging times, continue to offer vital support to the organisation.

Grace Boyle also confirmed the addition of a number of new staff members to the hospice team including a Director of Nursing, consultants and a new social worker.

“I feel now is a good time to express thanks and gratitude to the people of Donegal and surrounding areas for their continued support to Donegal Hospice,” Ms Boyle said.

“Even in these most difficult and challenging times we continue to feel the support from our community which has always been at the heart of our hospice.

The Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny



“The idea of a Donegal Hospice stemmed from the enthusiasm of a small group of local people back in 1988, who undertook the project of voluntarily raising funds for the first Home Care Nurse in Donegal.

“From those early beginnings, support from the local community has remained central to the continuing development and operation of palliative care services within Donegal.”

MAIN PHOTO: The new staff members who have joined the team at Donegal Hospice, pictured from left, Social Worker Eloise Devanney, Consultants Dr Jessica Sui and Dr Averil Fountain, Occupational Therapist Andrea McFeely and Director of Nursing Catherine Regan. Missing from the photo is Physiotherapist Danielle Gavighan



The Hospice chairperson said that to deliver the necessary hospice services requires the contributions of a wide range of dedicated people.

“The hospice team comprises medical staff, nursing staff, support services and volunteers, all of whom make up the staff of Donegal Hospice,” she said.

“I am pleased to be able to welcome the following additions to the Hospice team: Social worker Eloise Devanney; Consultants, Dr Jessica Sui and Dr Averil Fountain; Occupational Therapist, Andrea McFeely; Director of Nursing, Catherine Regan and Physiotherapist, Danielle Gavighan.

“With this enhanced team and the support of the local community we can look forward to the continued development of a comprehensive approach to the provision of palliative care services to the people of Donegal for 2022 and beyond.”