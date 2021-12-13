Gardaí launch their annual Christmas Drink Driving campaign

Gardaí have launched their annual Christmas Drink Driving campaign which is supported by the Donegal Road Safety Working Group as part of their ongoing road safety awareness programme. This year’s Christmas and New Year road safety appeal focuses on the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and the devastating loss of life and serious injuries it can cause. The campaign was launched today, Monday, at Lurgybrack, Letterkenny by members of An Garda Síochána Roads Policing Unit and Emergency Services.

To date in 2021, 126 people have lost their lives on Irish roads, 6 people have tragically lost their lives on Donegal roads.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle said: “An Garda Síochána will be setting up checkpoints around the county, to detect irresponsible drivers who will drive under the influence of either alcohol or drugs or a combination of both. The dangers of drinking and driving are well documented and people should be aware that any amount of alcohol in your system can affect your driving. Gardaí will also be targeting other lifesaver offences including speeding, not wearing seat belts and mobile phone use by drivers. During this Christmas period I would ask all drivers not to put their lives and the lives of other road users in danger by drinking and driving. Our primary objective is to save lives, so I would appeal to all drivers never to drink or drug drive. No family should to have to deal with the horror and devastation of a road traffic collision.”

Brian O’Donnell, Donegal County Council Road Safety Officer said: “The current health crisis continues to be a challenge for everyone and we all want to enjoy Christmas with family and friends. There is no excuse for driving a vehicle if you have been drinking alcohol or taking drugs. You are putting not only your life but other people’s lives at risk if you do. We don’t want anyone to get that terrible knock on the door to tell them someone they love is not coming home. We all know that it is dangerous to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and the risk it poses to all road users and though we get this message out every year, I guarantee there will be some who will still continue to ignore that message. Please don’t be one of these drivers”.

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group would like to take this opportunity to wish all road users a Happy and Safe Christmas and New Year.